Binance Coin Market Capitalization Hits $74.89 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion and approximately $6.96 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $488.10 or 0.00889224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.