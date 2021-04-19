Bintex Futures Price Hits $0.87 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $87,540.11 and approximately $1.38 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00270067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,525.95 or 1.15740604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.55 or 0.00910143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00599703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.