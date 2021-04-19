Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.18.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,333. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

