Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $32,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biogen by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.