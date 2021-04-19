Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $14.77

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $14.33. Bioventus shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 153 shares.

BVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.43 million.

In related news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $32,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

