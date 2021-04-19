BitBall Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. BitBall has a market cap of $1.90 million and $1.01 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,742.33 or 0.99953707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00034604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00131598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

