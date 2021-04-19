Bitcloud Price Down 39.9% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $499,695.07 and approximately $2,116.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,157.42 or 1.00133426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00033533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.32 or 0.00519794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.45 or 0.00369344 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.00813482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00124178 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,319,273 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.