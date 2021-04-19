bitCNY 1-Day Volume Reaches $111.22 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $111.22 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00281862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00686036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,668.72 or 1.00136139 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.49 or 0.00875097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

