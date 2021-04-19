Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Reaches $32.71 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $32.71 or 0.00059541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $607.49 million and $11.97 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,934.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $867.65 or 0.01579434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.14 or 0.00522704 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001608 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.