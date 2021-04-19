Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.33 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $728.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00435196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00160119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00177103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001135 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

