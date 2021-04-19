Bithao (BHAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.83 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $25.83 million and approximately $427,722.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded 2,705.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.09 or 0.00649211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

