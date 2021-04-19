Bitrue Coin Reaches Market Cap of $44.78 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $44.78 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.69 or 0.06512846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040827 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

