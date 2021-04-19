BitSend Hits 1-Day Volume of $122.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $162,132.81 and approximately $122.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.00515486 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021991 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.06 or 0.03575002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,665,375 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

