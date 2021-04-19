BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $60.97. Approximately 6,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 299,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

