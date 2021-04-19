BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Reaches $6.00 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00034382 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,609,641 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

