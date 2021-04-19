BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for about 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

NYSE HYT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,360. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

