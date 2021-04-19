BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSE BOE opened at $11.98 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

