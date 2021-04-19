Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 315,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

