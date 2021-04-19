Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Hits $79,552.38

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $79,552.38 and approximately $28.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,806.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.59 or 0.03829112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.68 or 0.00450091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $861.90 or 0.01572625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.74 or 0.00612593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.00520328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.48 or 0.00394983 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00241394 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.