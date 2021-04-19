BLink (BLINK) Trading Down 36% This Week

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLink has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,124 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

