Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Capitalization Achieves $8.97 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $395,555.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00089833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.00659342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00042187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

BCDT is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

