Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $365.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00087976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.88 or 0.00636258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

