Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $119.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.57. 8,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

