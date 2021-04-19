BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WLBMF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.51. 307,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,992. Wallbridge Mining has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.01.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

