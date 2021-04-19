BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 714,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,087,207. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,296,924 shares of company stock worth $14,466,769. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 544,302 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Zynga by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 389,861 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zynga by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

