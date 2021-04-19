BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.45. Approximately 2,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

