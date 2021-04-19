BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.21

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 168969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

