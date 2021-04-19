Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.25

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.