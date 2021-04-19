Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 208,615 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 339,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

