Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 4,291 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $134.24 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

