Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $391.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.