Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3,487.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 243,032 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 491.0% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Altria Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

