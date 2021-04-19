Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 6,972 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 427.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.08 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $234.26. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average is $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

