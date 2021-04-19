Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12.

