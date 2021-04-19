Bogart Wealth LLC Has $20.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after buying an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,597,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $99.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

