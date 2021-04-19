Bogart Wealth LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Crown Castle International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $180.74 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

