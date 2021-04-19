Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at $94.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $95.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.