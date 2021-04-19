Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $327.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $351.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.24 and its 200-day moving average is $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.