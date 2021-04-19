Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

NYSE:GS opened at $341.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.82. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

