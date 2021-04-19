Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $312.29 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $313.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.36.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

