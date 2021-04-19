Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 427,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 154,155 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 111,150 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

