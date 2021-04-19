Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $84.76 on Monday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

