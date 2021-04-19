Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.10

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 26830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

