Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Up 4.3%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.32. 4,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOLT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have bought 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 over the last ninety days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

