BOMB (BOMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $227,961.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. BOMB has a market cap of $3.29 million and $227,961.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 87% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $3.62 or 0.00006437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

