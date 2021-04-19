Bondly Trading Down 29% Over Last Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $38.51 million and $2.27 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00064434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00088704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.39 or 0.00624143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00040878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

