Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $164,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,277.87.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $26.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,450.02. 5,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,352.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,095.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,489.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

