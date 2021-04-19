Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,800.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,300.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,277.87.

Shares of BKNG traded down $28.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,448.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,352.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,095.00. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,489.41. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

