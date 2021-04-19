BoringDAO Market Cap Hits $60.81 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $706.91 or 0.01266434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $60.81 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00064434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00088704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.39 or 0.00624143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00040878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,026 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

