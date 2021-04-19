BOScoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $4,866.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 139.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

